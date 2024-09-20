Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Head to Head Analysis

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ohmyhome and MDJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 0 1 0 3.00 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ohmyhome currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.76%. Given Ohmyhome’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ohmyhome is more favorable than MDJM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of MDJM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ohmyhome and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ohmyhome has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDJM has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ohmyhome and MDJM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $3.79 million 2.77 -$4.15 million N/A N/A MDJM $144,863.00 56.84 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

MDJM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ohmyhome.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About MDJM

(Get Free Report)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.