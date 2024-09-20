Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) versus La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Head to Head Survey

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of La Rosa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ohmyhome and La Rosa”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $3.79 million 2.77 -$4.15 million N/A N/A La Rosa $50.37 million 0.20 -$7.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Ohmyhome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Rosa.

This table compares Ohmyhome and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A La Rosa -26.49% -174.79% -96.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ohmyhome and La Rosa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 0 1 0 3.00 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ohmyhome presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.76%. Given Ohmyhome’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ohmyhome is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

Ohmyhome beats La Rosa on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

