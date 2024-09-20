Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE OKLO opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oklo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

