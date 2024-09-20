Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $206,487.90 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after buying an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 639.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 61,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.14.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

