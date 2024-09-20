Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,239 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

