Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Loop Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.7 %

OLLI traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,590. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.