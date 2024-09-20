ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. Equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ON by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

