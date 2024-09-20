ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $59.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 259873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.
ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ONON
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
ON Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.24.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.