OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,732,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $1,119,975. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.