ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 66,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.