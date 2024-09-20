Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.38

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.38 and traded as low as $68.65. Onex shares last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 3,120 shares trading hands.
Onex Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.
Onex Cuts Dividend
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
