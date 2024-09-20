Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.38

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.38 and traded as low as $68.65. Onex shares last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 3,120 shares trading hands.

Onex Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.