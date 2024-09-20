Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 129,304 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 5.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sabre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis acquired 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SABR stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

