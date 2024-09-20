Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,556 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dorman Products Stock Performance
DORM stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on DORM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dorman Products
Insider Activity at Dorman Products
In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,232 shares of company stock worth $3,928,243. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dorman Products
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.