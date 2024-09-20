Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,936 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.