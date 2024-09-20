Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,378 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTO. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $24.78 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

