Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period.

LEGR stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

