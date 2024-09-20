Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $11,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,760,000 after purchasing an additional 153,530 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,449.8% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $41.27 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

