Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after acquiring an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $344,354,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $132.75 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $133.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

