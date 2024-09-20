Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
