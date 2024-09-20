Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

