Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,747,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $92.90.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

