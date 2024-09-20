Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,587 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $166,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,696,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.