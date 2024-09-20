Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

