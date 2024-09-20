Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.12.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $230.55 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

