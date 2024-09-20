Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

