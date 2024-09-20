Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $129.11. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.