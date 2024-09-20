Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $815,000 Position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HERD opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.