Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock valued at $230,556,257. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $167.56 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $461.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

