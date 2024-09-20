Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $1.96. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 658 shares.
Orbia Advance Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.