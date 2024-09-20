Orchard Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Orchard Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises approximately 2.9% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,468,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 272.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 161,662 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.