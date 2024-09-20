Orchard Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of NI worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NODK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of NI by 65.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NI by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NI by 38.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $316.45 million, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.36.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $87.81 million for the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

