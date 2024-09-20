Orchard Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Revolve Group comprises about 2.1% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.4 %

RVLV stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.