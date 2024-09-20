Orchard Capital Management LLC Sells 16,610 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,299,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,333 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Century Casinos stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

