Orchard Capital Management LLC Sells 3,796 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Orchard Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for 3.4% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vista Outdoor worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -358.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Featured Stories

