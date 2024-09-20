Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Trading Down 3.7%

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 548,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,154,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

