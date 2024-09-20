Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 89.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 341,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 161,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 226.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,611,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,117,966 shares during the period.

Shares of PACB opened at $2.04 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $555.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

