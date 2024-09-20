Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

Pacific Booker Minerals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

About Pacific Booker Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.