Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $215.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $188.32. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after buying an additional 262,315 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after buying an additional 249,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

