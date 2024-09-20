Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.50.
Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.5 %
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after buying an additional 262,315 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after buying an additional 249,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
