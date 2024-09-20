PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.45

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 21350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $10,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 152,972 shares in the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

