Parke Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $7,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

