Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.62. 19,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 34,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.57.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

