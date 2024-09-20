Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE PAYC opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $279.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $331,870.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,810,910 shares in the company, valued at $478,388,772.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,532,113. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

