PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.78.
PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $99.98 on Friday. PDD has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PDD will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
