PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.78.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PDD by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $99.98 on Friday. PDD has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PDD will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.