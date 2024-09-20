PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie cut PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

PDD stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

