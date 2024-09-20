Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

