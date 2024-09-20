Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.64

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.64 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 17584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Get Pentair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pentair by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Pentair by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.