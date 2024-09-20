Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.