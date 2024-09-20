Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

