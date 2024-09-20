Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 146,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 24,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.86 million for the quarter. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0482143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

