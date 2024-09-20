Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$2.44 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

