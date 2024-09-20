Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $493.50

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 493.50 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 491.88 ($6.50), with a volume of 16216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.50).

Personal Assets Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,830.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 487.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 484.78.

Personal Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

In other Personal Assets news, insider Mandy Clements purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £370.12 ($488.93). In other Personal Assets news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 141 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.42) per share, with a total value of £685.26 ($905.23). Also, insider Mandy Clements purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £370.12 ($488.93). 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

